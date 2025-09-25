Maharashtra Government Warns to Cancel Uber, Ola, Rapido Permits if Revised Fares Not Implemented

The Maharashtra government has warned ride-hailing giants Uber, Ola, and Rapido that their provisional permits may be revoked if they fail to implement the revised fare structure approved by the state. Transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar confirmed the development, stating the government will not tolerate non-compliance with official directives. The decision followed protests by driver unions, who submitted a formal complaint at the transport commissioner’s Churchgate office. Drivers argued that the companies have ignored the newly mandated per-kilometre fare of ₹22.72 for app-based taxis, while unions proposed base fares of ₹28 for hatchbacks, ₹31 for sedans, and ₹34 for premium cars.

Bhimanwar reiterated that the revised fares were designed to safeguard both passengers and cab drivers. He cautioned that failure to adopt the government-approved rates would result in the suspension of operational licences for app-based aggregators. Despite a formal notification issued on September 16, companies have yet to update their applications. Passengers in recent days have faced inconsistent charges, as Uber, Ola, and Rapido continue to levy arbitrary fares. This has caused frustration among commuters and drivers alike, with unions accusing the platforms of deliberately ignoring the official order.

Meanwhile, the Indian Gig Workers Forum has appealed to drivers to follow the state-approved rates, even as disagreements with passengers persist. Some customers are willing to pay regional transport office fares, while others insist on app-displayed prices, leading to disputes. To avoid confrontations, most drivers ultimately charge the amount shown on apps. Officials revealed that a new policy for aggregator services is under preparation, where fares will be linked to vehicle costs. Under the revised framework, surge fares can rise only 1.5 times, off-peak discounts cannot drop fares excessively, and drivers must receive 80% of their earnings.