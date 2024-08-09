Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Aims to Surpass Japan and Germany in Economic Growth

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan outlined an ambitious vision for the state's future, aiming to surpass the economies of Japan and Germany. He expressed his commitment to ensure that economic benefits extend to even the most remote villages in Maharashtra. Radhakrishnan, who assumed office on July 31 made these remarks during the launch of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's biography Yoddha Karmayogi - Eknath Sambhaji Shinde. He emphasized Maharashtra's pivotal role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The governor expressed confidence in CM Shinde's ability to steer Maharashtra toward becoming a trillion-dollar economy with inclusive growth.

He projected that by 2047, India would become the wealthiest nation globally, with Maharashtra's economy aiming to surpass the second-largest economies like Japan and Germany. Radhakrishnan committed to working towards this goal and ensuring that prosperity reaches every corner of the state. In his address, Radhakrishnan praised CM Shinde, comparing his rise to that of Amitabh Bachchan, noting their shared journey from modest beginnings to prominent leadership roles. He commended Shinde for his dedication and encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from his example.

The governor also acknowledged significant figures from Maharashtra, including Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, whom he honored as a champion of local rights. Additionally, Radhakrishnan paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose teachings he continues to follow.