Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais meets Home minister Amit Shah in Delhi

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit meet Amit Shah at the Home Ministry in Delhi. The newly-designated Maharashtra Governor took oath of office at the Raj Bhavan here on February 18.

Bais, 75, is the Governor of Jharkhand and has been transferred to Maharashtra by President Draupadi Murmu, in a major gubernatorial reshuffle effected last Sunday.

Bais was first elected to Municipal Corporation of Raipur in 1978. He won 1980 MP Assembly election from Mandir Hasod Constituency but lost 1985 Assembly election to his Congress rival Satyanarayan Sharma. He was elected for the first time to the Indian parliament as a member of the 9th Lok Sabha from Raipur in 1989 and was re-elected consecutively from 1996 to 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th,15th and 16th Lok Sabha.