"Maharashtra govt 100 per cent corrupt": Aaditya Thackeray slams Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has accused the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, of being "100 per cent corrupt." Thackeray made these allegations during his speech at the India Today Conclave. The current government in Maharashtra, a coalition of the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and a breakaway faction of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, was the target of Thackeray's criticism.

Thackeray stated that if the issue of corruption is to be addressed, the focus should first be on the government in Maharashtra, which he described as the "most corrupt" government. He used the term "khokhe sarkar" (corrupt government) to describe the administration, emphasizing its association with builders and contractors and alleging corruption in every aspect of governance.

Comparing the situation to the previous BJP-led government in Karnataka, Thackeray asserted that the current Maharashtra government's corruption level is even higher. He claimed that while the Karnataka government faced allegations of taking a 40 per cent commission during its rule, the corruption in the Maharashtra government is "100 per cent."

The term "khokhe sarkar" has been used by members of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group to insinuate financial motives behind Eknath Shinde's decision to break away from the undivided Shiv Sena and align with the BJP.

These accusations and allegations of corruption have sparked political debates and controversies within the state of Maharashtra.