Maharashtra govt: All offices, including govt & private, may function with full capacity

The number of new corona patients has been declining over the past few weeks. Now that the number of patients in various states of the country has come under control, the central government has issued new unlock guidelines. These new guidelines have been issued to facilitate other transactions as the number of patients has been declined.

Apart from this the state government has also indicated that all industrial and scientific institutions may function with full capacity.

All offices, including government and private, may function with full capacity, TOI reported.

Theaters, cinemas, restaurants in 14 districts of Maharashtra will be started at 100 percent capacity. In other districts, the condition of 50 per cent capacity will be maintained.