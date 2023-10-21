Maharashtra govt allows organisers to hold Garba till midnight

The Maharashtra government has allowed organisers to hold Garba or Dandiya till midnight during all three days of the Navratri festival - Saturday, Sunday and Monday. BJP leader Praveen Darekar had written a letter demanding to extend the timing of Dandiya from the Eknath Shinde government. Accepting the demand, the state government decided to extend the time limit from 10 PM to midnight.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gopal Shetty from the north Mumbai constituency has also demanded extension of the hours for dandiya celebrations in private housing societies during the Navratri festival. Shetty, in his demand, had sought permission for housing societies to continue dandiya until 11 pm along with the use of loudspeakers on all days of the festival.Currently, the Maharashtra government has permitted the use of loudspeakers until midnight on three specific days during Navratri, with a 10 pm limit on the remaining festival days.

Earlier, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on account of Navratri festival extended metro rail services until 12:20 am on lines 2A and 7 which connect Andheri and Dahisar in north-western Mumbai. This change from the current closing time of 10:30 pm will be in effect from October 19 to 23, reported PTI.Given the widespread 'garba' events and celebrations during Navratri, there is an increased demand for late-night travel options. This decision to extend the metro's operating hours will provide much-needed relief to people stated CM Shinde as stated in the press release.