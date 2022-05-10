Maharashtra govt announces state funeral for Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma

Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma will be accorded a state funeral, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said in a statement on Tuesday as he and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari led other leaders in condoling the death of the Santoor maestro. The Santoor virtuoso died here on Tuesday following a heart attack. He was 84.

"Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma will be cremated with state honours. The chief minister has given the order in this regard," the CMO said in a statement.CM Thackeray said Pt Sharma introduced santoor to the world. He mesmerised people not only in India but also across the world with his music. "Santoor reached where Indian music reached. This is the contribution of Pt Sharma's continuous sadhana (disciplined and dedicated practice).the Indian music field can never forget Pt Sharma's contribution," the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.The chief minister described Pt Sharma as the "pride" of the Indian music field.