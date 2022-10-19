Maharashtra govt employees to get October salary before Diwali

Around 17 lakhs of Maharashtra government employees will get the salary for the month of November before Diwali by October 22. Pensioners will also get their monthly pension for the same.

According to a report of The Indian Express, The government’s decision will apply to employees from the Zilla Parishad-approved and education institutes, agricultural and non-agricultural universities which get government grants.

The government’s decision came days after the CM and DCM approved providing Diwali advance to all non-gazetted government employees in the state. In view of this decision, the Group C and B non-gazetted employees will also get festival advance on the lines of Class IV employees. An interest-free amount of Rs 12,500 will be given as a festival advance and a repayment facility has also been provided in 10 equal instalments, Free Press Journal stated.