Maharashtra Govt Formation: Mahayuti Leaders to Meet Governor Today; Devendra Fadnavis Likely CM Candidate

Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar announced that the Mahayuti coalition partners will meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan at 3:30 pm on Wednesday to stake their claim to form the government. Speaking ahead of the BJP’s crucial legislature party meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, Mungantiwar confirmed that the coalition’s leader is expected to be sworn in as chief minister on Thursday.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is seen as the leading contender for the role. "After the meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, all Mahayuti leaders will proceed to Raj Bhavan to submit their claim for forming the government," Mungantiwar said. BJP MLA Ram Kadam expressed optimism, stating, "You will hear good news soon. The BJP legislature party leader will be someone the entire state wishes to see as chief minister."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani have been appointed as central observers for the meeting. Rupani, who arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, said the legislature party leader’s name would be finalized after consultations with the party’s newly-elected MLAs. In the recent elections, the BJP secured 132 seats, marking its best performance in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena won 57 seats, while the NCP claimed 41. Together with their allies—Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction and Ajit Pawar’s NCP group—the Mahayuti coalition commands a robust majority with 230 seats in the 288-member assembly.