Maharashtra Govt Formation: New CM to Be Announced After BJP's Key Meet Today; Eknath Shinde Likely for Deputy CM Post?

The Maharashtra BJP legislature party is set to announce the name of the new Chief Minister following its meeting at Vidhan Bhawan on Wednesday morning, December 4, where the party will elect its leader.

Reports suggest that Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has agreed to take on the role of Deputy Chief Minister in the upcoming Mahayuti government, following extensive discussions on the state's power-sharing arrangement. Devendra Fadnavis, widely regarded as the frontrunner for the Chief Minister's post in the new BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government, held a meeting with Eknath Shinde at Shinde's official residence, 'Varsha,' in Mumbai.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new Mahayuti government is scheduled for December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP leader Ajit Pawar will take their oaths during the high-profile event.

The BJP achieved a historic victory in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, winning 132 out of 288 seats, its best-ever performance in the state.

