Maharashtra Govt Formation: Shiv Sena (UBT) Slams BJP-Led Mahayuti for Delayed Announcement On Chief Minister Candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance has remained silent on the announcement of Maharashtra's chief minister even days after the election results were declared, drawing criticism from the opposition. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the alliance of neglecting the promises made to the people of Maharashtra and questioned the delay in naming the CM.

Amid speculation over whether Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde will take the top post, Chaturvedi labeled the Mahayuti as "power-hungry" and demanded clarity. She stated, "If Devendra Fadnavis has been finalized as the chief minister, then announce it without delay. Why are you depriving the people of Maharashtra of their due promises and ignoring the leadership crisis? It’s been days since the election results, yet there’s no decision."

While several Shiv Sena leaders have expressed support for Eknath Shinde to continue as CM, the final decision is expected after consultations between Shinde, Fadnavis, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The suspense continues as both Shinde and Fadnavis remain top contenders for the position following the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), also known as the Mahayuti in Maharashtra, comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction. Together, they secured a decisive win, capturing 235 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP won 131 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP bagged 57 and 41 seats, respectively.