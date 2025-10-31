Maharashtra Govt Forms High-Level Panel to Address Farmers’ Loan Waiver Demands

Amid growing demands for a complete farm loan waiver and ongoing protests by farmers in Nagpur, the Mahayuti government has taken steps to address the issue. A high-level committee has been constituted under Praveen Singh Pardeshi, Chief Executive Officer of MITRA and Chief Financial Advisor to the Chief Minister. The nine-member panel includes secretaries from the revenue, finance, agriculture, cooperation, and agriculture marketing departments, along with the chairman of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, a representative from the Bank of Maharashtra, and the state’s Director of Information and Technology. The cooperation commissioner will serve as the member secretary.

The committee’s role extends beyond merely examining the farm loan waiver issue. It aims to identify the underlying causes of farmers’ debt crises and recommend sustainable solutions to free them from financial distress. The panel will also suggest both short-term and long-term strategies to enhance the economic well-being of the farming community. According to the government resolution issued on Thursday, the committee has six months to submit its report. It is also permitted to consult agricultural experts and officials from other departments to obtain diverse insights and recommendations.

Despite previous efforts, the farm loan waiver issue has remained a persistent political challenge in Maharashtra. Between 2014 and 2019, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government implemented three major waivers, yet the problem continued under the subsequent Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi administration. During last year’s assembly elections, the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance had promised a fresh loan waiver if re-elected. Following its sweeping victory, public pressure to fulfill that commitment has intensified, especially as the state struggles with limited financial resources. The ongoing protests led by former MLA Bacchu Kadu, with support from ex-MP Raju Shetti and other farmer leaders, appear to have prompted the government to form this committee to tackle the long-standing issue.