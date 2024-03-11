Maharashtra Govt Forms SIT to Probe Maratha Quota Agitation Violence

The Maharashtra government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate violence and incidents related to the Maratha quota agitation.

The state home department has decided to form an SIT chaired by Nashik City Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik. The Home Ministry has also directed an inquiry and investigation in this regard, with a report to be submitted within the next three months.

A few days ago, Maratha reservation protester Manoj Jarange Patil made objectionable remarks against BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Following Jarange Patil's remarks, ruling party MLAs took an aggressive stand in the House and demanded an SIT probe into Jarange Patil's role. Later, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar agreed to the demand and ordered the formation of an SIT. Accordingly, an SIT has been formed by the Home Ministry today.

"The SIT is expected to submit its report in the next three months, covering issues such as deliberate attempts to instigate people to resort to violence by spreading malicious and fake information through social media and other means of communication. The SIT chief will have special powers to invite experts and induct more people with the state government's consent," the order said.