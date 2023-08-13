Maharashtra govt grants permission to erect 350-feet statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at Dadar

The Maharashtra government granted its approval for the construction of a 350-feet tall statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to be installed at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Memorial at Indu Mills in Dadar. The social justice department issued a Government Resolution on Thursday giving approval to the statue being made by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar from Ghaziabad.

In April this year, a team of government officials, family members of Ambedkar and other dignitaries had gone to the factory of Ram Sutar in Ghaziabad to inspect the 25-foot tall replica of Ambedkar and finalise it.An official said that during the visit, the dignitaries agreed to the 25-feet tall replica of Ambedkar, following which a decision has been taken to give nod to the creation of a 350-feet statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on the lines of the 25-feet replica. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had visited Indu Mills site where the Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial is being constructed to take a review of the ongoing work. Nearly 50 per cent work of the memorial has been completed so far. The review was done to ensure that the work is completed before time and without any delay. Even as March 2024 is the deadline, efforts will be taken to complete the work speedily and before the deadline,” Shinde had said.