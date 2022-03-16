Maharashtra govt hikes MLA fund to Rs 5 crore

The funds of MLAs in Maharashtra has been increased by Rs 1 crore. The state government has decided to increase the local development fund of MLAs from Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar made this announcement today in the assembly. Along with this it has also been decided to increase the salaries of MLAs' drivers and PAs by Rs 5,000.

It has been decided to increase the local development fund of MLAs from Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore. Therefore, every MLA will now get Rs 5 crore for development works in his constituency every year. The salary of MLA's driver has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. The salary of MLAs' PAs has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000

There are 288 MLAs in Maharashtra and 78 members of the legislative council.

