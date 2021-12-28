Maharashtra govt invests Rs 30 cr on preparations for AFC Women's Asian Cup

Mumbai, Dec 28 The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 30 crore to refurbish and modernize facilities for AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, which will be held in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune.

Om Prakash Bakoria, Commissioner, Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Maharashtra, has provided key infrastructural updates in the lead-up to Asia's premier women's national team competition being held in India for the first time.

Bakoria thanked all key stakeholders while reserving special gratitude for the Maharashtra government for sanctioning a sum total of Rs 30 crore to refurbish and modernize facilities that will be used by Asia's best teams.

"I would like to thank the AFC and the AIFF for giving Maharashtra the opportunity to host the prestigious AFC Women's Asian Cup. We are working to our fullest potential to make sure the event is a grand success. The Maharashtra government has sanctioned around Rs 30 crore to upgrade infrastructure and organise this mega event," Bakoria was quoted as saying by the local organising committee in a release on Tuesday.

Talking about the changes happening in the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, Bakoria said, "In Pune, we are working on the main pitch apart from developing two practice pitches within the stadium premises. We are also completely revamping the facilities within the stadium. A new set of floodlights with LED panels are being installed to illuminate the main pitch.

"One of the practice pitches within the stadium premises will also have floodlights with LED panels. The other practice pitch will be installed with floodlights from the main pitch that are being replaced. Apart from these, every other facility such as dressing rooms, hospitality areas, referee rooms, media tribune, and more are being revamped. In short, we are making this stadium one of the most beautiful ones in the country," Bakoria added.

These facilities, Bakoria believes, will aid in furthering the sporting culture of the state and a tournament of the magnitude of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 will also accelerate growth for women's football, towards which the AIFF is paying special attention.

He also provided a key insight into the importance of collective effort and concluded by welcoming all participating teams to India for the continental competition, the final of which will be played on February 6, 2022.

