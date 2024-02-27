Maharashtra Govt Launches 24/7 Helpline to Combat Sex Determination, Female Foeticide

The state's public health department, under the direction of Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, has launched a 24/7 toll-free helpline, 104, aimed at handling reports of illegal sex determination and female foeticide. This initiative integrates the previous dedicated helpline, 18002334475, which catered to complaints regarding violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. Effective from February 22, both helplines now serve to register concerns related to PCPNDT issues.

Dr. Kailas Baviskar, Deputy Director of Health Services, reported that since its launch on February 22, a total of 1,069 complaints have been filed through the 104 helpline. Dr. Rekha Gaikwad, also Deputy Director of Health Services, along with Rajshree Dhavale, Assistant Director, have conducted training sessions to equip staff with the necessary skills to address these complaints effectively.

In further development, Minister Sawant highlighted the government's efforts to encourage public engagement and incentivize reporting. A reward system has been established wherein successful resolution of complaints may lead to a monetary reward of Rs 1 Lakh for the complainant. Additionally, plans are underway to launch a dedicated website aimed at facilitating easier reporting and providing additional resources and information to combat female foeticide," he stated.