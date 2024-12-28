Maharashtra Govt Mandates High-Security Number Plates for Old Vehicles: Check Registration Deadlines and Process

The Supreme Court has mandated that all vehicles must be equipped with high-security number plates. In compliance with this directive, the state government has announced plans to install high-security registration plates on vehicles manufactured before April 1, 2019. These vehicles will also be required to display the registration number plate. However, vehicles purchased after April 1, 2019, already come with high-security number plates installed by the manufacturer, and their owners will not need to replace or install new plates.

The statement said, "Installing high-security registration number plates on registered vehicles is crucial for safety. These number plates play a key role in identifying vehicles on the road, preventing tampering and forgery, and reducing crimes related to vehicles. Additionally, all vehicle owners are urged to register on the Transport Department's website, https://transport.maharashtra.gov.in, to facilitate the installation of high-security registration number plates."

The transport department has appointed three authorized companies to carry out the installation of high-security registration number plates, and it is mandatory to use these vendors for the installation. Number plates installed by unauthorized vendors will not be recorded in the central government database. Vehicle owners are required to complete online registration by March 31, 2025, to facilitate the installation. Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar has urged anyone facing issues, complaints, or doubts to reach out via the transport department's portal or by emailing dytccomp.tpt-mh@gov.in.

