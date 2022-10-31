Maharashtra govt orders investigation into daily affairs of BMC

The Maharashtra government ordered an investigation into the affairs of of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last two years through the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

On August 24, the Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had announced the CAG audit in the state assembly. However the Comptroller and Audit General will examine the performance of the BMC.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Saturday ordered the CAG to investigate the 12,000 crore project of BMC between 28 November 2019 to 28 February 2022.