Maharashtra Govt Renames Islampur in Sangli as Ishwarpur; Nagar Parishad to Be Called Urun-Ishwarpur

The Maharashtra government has officially approved the renaming of Islampur village in Sangli district to Ishwarpur. The Urban Development Department issued a notification on November 4, 2025, confirming that Islampur Nagar Parishad will now be known as Urun-Ishwarpur Nagar Parishad. The approval came after clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs. In a letter dated November 3, 2025, the central government permitted the state’s proposal to change the name. Following this, the state government issued an order under its General Administration Department on the same day, finalising the new name. The order was signed by Deputy Secretary Aniruddha Jewlikar on behalf of the Governor of Maharashtra. The decision was made under the Maharashtra District Councils and Panchayat Samitis, Gram Panchayats, and Municipal Councils Act.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the notification on social media and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said the name change reflects the government’s effort to respect local sentiment and cultural identity.

The decision marks an important administrative step for Walwa taluka. The Nagar Parishad, government offices, and departments will now use the name Urun-Ishwarpur Nagar Parishad in all records and correspondence. The proposal had been under review for months. With both state and central approvals now complete, departments will begin updating signage and official documents.

The demand to rename Islampur as Ishwarpur had been raised for many years by local organisations and political groups. After the official declaration, residents held a rally and burst firecrackers. Sweets were distributed at Gandhi Chowk.

This renaming is in line with recent changes in the state. In recent years, Aurangabad was renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv, and Ahmednagar as Ahilyanagar.