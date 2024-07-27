'Maharashtra Govt Subservient To Gujarati Leaders': Congress Chief Nana Patole Launches Sharp Attack

Maharashtra's government is currently subservient to Gujarat's leaders, creating a damaging image for the state, alleged Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, while criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for stating in Sambhajinagar that their leaders are Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Patole remarked, "This undermines Maharashtra's pride. Our state has never bowed to Delhi and never will, but the current government is compromising our dignity."

Commenting on Sharad Pawar's statement urging Maharashtrians to abandon subservience, Patole said, "In a BJP convention in Pune, Devendra Fadnavis admitted to breaking away 20 MLAs. This highlights the politics of defection and bribery initiated by Eknath Shinde, the BJP, and Fadnavis. We don't need to make accusations; their actions speak for themselves."

Addressing the allegations of spending crores to buy Shiv Sena leaders, Patole echoed Sanjay Raut's claims and accused Shinde's faction of political corruption.

Patole also criticized Amit Shah, reiterating Sharad Pawar's description of Shah as a "banished leader" and suggested, "Praful Patel should be the Home Minister given his experience in navigating power. Patel supports a government accused of a ₹72,000 crore scam in the Shikhar Bank, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yet, just days later, Ajit Pawar, implicated in the scam, was welcomed into their party. Patel's defense that allegations must be proven before being termed a scam is invalid."

Patole concluded by stating that Praful Patel's comments on the scam and the current political dynamics were attempts to sidestep the truth.