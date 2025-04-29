Maharashtra Govt Successfully Secures Sword of Raghuji Bhonsle From London Auction

The Maharashtra government has successfully acquired the historic sword of Raghuji Bhonsle, the founder of the Nagpur Bhonsle dynasty and an important commander in the Maratha army during the reign of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, which was recently put up for auction in London. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar confirmed the development in a press briefing today. This marks the first instance of the state successfully reclaiming an overseas historical artifact through an auction. Shelar expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his support in securing the sword. The news of the sword being auctioned came suddenly yesterday. Upon hearing the news, Ashish Shelar immediately consulted with Chief Minister Fadnavis, and a strategy was devised to ensure the sword would be obtained by the government.

Appointing the Department of Cultural Affairs' Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge to handle communication with the embassy and coordinate efforts, Fadnavis and Shelar worked late into the night to finalize the necessary arrangements. Following the Chief Minister’s advice, Shelar quickly appointed a mediator and participated in the auction on behalf of the government, ultimately securing the sword.

The expected expenditure for handling, transportation, and insurance costs for this acquisition is approximately Rs 47.15 lakh.

In the press conference, Shelar expressed his special thanks to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. He said this moment would be a historic one under the leadership of the government and proud achievement for Maharashtra.