Maharashtra govt to offer employment opportunities for transgenders

The Maharashtra government has informed the Bombay High Court that it will issue a Government Resolution within a week, providing a third window to transgender persons to apply for employment and education across various forums. Maharashtra Advocate General Dr Birendra Saraf handed over to the court a draft of the rules that would be issued soon.Saraf also informed the bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne on Monday that the Police Recruitment Rules would be amended to include physical standards for transgenders for the posts of constables and drivers within a week.

With respect to compliance with the Central Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules of 2020, Saraf submitted that a committee will be constituted within a week, and they will submit a report within two months thereafter.The high court in December 2022 directed the Maharashtra government to ensure that they frame rules in compliance with the 2020 guidelines.The Central Rules of 2020 were issued in order to implement the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act of 2019. The rules provide for a procedure that could be followed for a transgender person to be identified for purposes of employment. The rules also included a directive to the states to come up with their own policies to enable implementation of the Act within two years. Few states have already implemented the rules, while Maharashtra is yet to do so.