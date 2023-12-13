Maharashtra govt to set up 17 automated driving test track, says Eknath Shinde

In a legislative assembly session on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the establishment of 17 automated driving test tracks by the state government. These tracks will implement more rigorous standards to assess the driving proficiency of individuals.

He was responding to a question raised by former chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan in the lower House of the state legislature.

The Maharashtra government is setting up automated driving test tracks at 17 places in the state. These tracks will have stricter norms for issuance of a driving licence to the candidate. This will automatically help in reducing the number of road accidents, he said.

Efforts to mitigate road accidents on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway and other roadways have been intensified, with 60-70 lakh vehicles having traversed the expressway thus far, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In addition to the establishment of 17 automated driving test tracks, the state government plans to introduce vehicle fitness testing centers at 23 locations.

Shinde further mentioned the government's ongoing work on implementing a messaging system to alert vehicle owners ahead of their vehicle's expiration date.