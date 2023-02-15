Maharashtra govt to soon deploy Rs 1.8 crore drones with camera in jails

Maharashtra government would be soon using drones for surveillance purposes in major prisons in the state, an official said.

As part of its prison modernization drive, the government would be buying a dozen Micro Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones fitted with cameras) valued at Rs 1.8 crore and four X-Ray baggage inspection systems valued at Rs 1.94 crore, he said.

The home department on Monday sanctioned funds to purchase modern security-related equipment for the prisons department, he added.

Drones with cameras would enable monitoring of the activities of prison inmates and also enhance their safety, the official said.