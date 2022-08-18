Maharashtra govt to turn Dahi Handi into adventure sports like Pro-Kabbadi

On the eve of Dahi Handi, the state government has taken a big decision. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that pro-dahihandi will be started like pro-kabaddi Govindas will also get the benefit of other facilities of the government. Along with this, 5 percent position will be given in government jobs. Also Govinda gets killed or injured accidentally while making human towers during the Dahihandi festival. Financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Aid Fund has been planned to support such Govindas and their families.

If a player of Govinda team dies after falling from Dahihandi layer, financial assistance of 10 lakh rupees will be given to the legal heirs. In case of failure of both eyes or both hands, both legs or any two important organs due to direct fall from the layer of curd, he will be given financial assistance of 7 lakh 50 thousand rupees. 5 lakhs in case of failure or serious injury of an arm or a leg or any vital organ due to fall.This order will be applicable only for this year (year 2022). A separate decision will be taken regarding the insurance of the Govindas participating in the Dahi Handi festival. In this regard, the government is examining the plan to pay the insurance premium and since the Dahi Handi festival is tomorrow, it is decided to provide financial assistance as there is less time to take action in the matter of the insurance plan.