Maharashtra Govt Urges Police Intervention to Ensure Uninterrupted Fuel Movement Amid Truckers' Protest

In a recent development, the Food, Civil Supply, and Consumer Protection Department of the Maharashtra government issued a request to the police on Monday. The department urged law enforcement to guarantee the seamless and continuous distribution of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders in the market. This move comes in the midst of a protest by truckers opposing the strict imprisonment and fine regulations outlined in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

The department has written to all police commissioners and superintendents of police expressing concern about the stir and its effect on the supply of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders.

According to officials, the state-level coordinator for the oil industry in Maharashtra sought the intervention of the Food, Civil Supply, and Consumer Protection department to address the current standoff. On Monday, truck drivers and petroleum product transporters initiated a strike outside the Mumbai refinery.

The department's letter highlighted that the protest led to a disruption in the dispatch of LPG cylinders in the market, as packed lorry drivers refrained from reporting to the plant. This situation prompted the department to seek police assistance in ensuring the smooth flow of essential fuels and commodities to avoid any further disruptions.

Considering the effect of the strike, the Food, Civil Supply department requested police to take necessary measures to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of those products. It also urged for appropriate action under ESCO Act against drivers and transporters for interruption of supply of petroleum products.