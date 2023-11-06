Maharashtra Grampanchayat polls: Ajit faction wins big in Pune

As Maharashtra grampanchayat polls results are coming in, it’s getting clear the Mahayuti comprising Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) have won big. In a surprising event, Ajit Pawar faction ruled roost in Pune district and the Senior Pawar’s faction had to eat a humble pie.

While Ajit Pawar faction won 109 of the 229 grampanchyats that went to polls, Sr Pawar’s party could win only 27. The BJP won 34, Congress 25, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) 13 and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) 10.

After the dramatic split in the NCP a few months ago, Pune district had become the center of political upheaval and the grampanchayat polls were keenly contested as all factions wanted to show who was the boss.Eventually, Ajit Pawar showed his grip was firm on the district.

Out of the total 167 gram panchayats in Jalgaon district, an impressive 133 have been won by the Mahayuti alliance. The election results highlight that the influence and appeal of BJP minister Girish Mahajan and Shiv Sena's Shinde group minister Gulabrao Patil in the district continue to be significant.