Maharashtra: Hailstorms and Unseasonal Rains Devastate Over 75,000 Hectares of Crop Land in Nine Districts

Pune: In the last two days, nine districts of north-central Maharashtra and west Vidarbha have been hit by heavy hailstorms and unseasonal rains. According to preliminary estimates, Rabi crops on 75,000 hectares have been damaged due to the hailstorm. Crops on 21,768 hectares in Buldhana district were the worst damaged. This is followed by Jalgaon district, where more than 18,000 hectares have been damaged. This has left the farmers in a quandary and there is a demand from the farmers that these crops should be assessed immediately. The districts of Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Jalna, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Washim and Yavatmal have been badly damaged due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. Damaged crops include wheat, gram, cotton, tur, oranges, sweet lime, and banana.

In Akola too, crops on 17,069 hectares have been damaged. Rabi crops on 11,095 hectares in Jalna district are said to have been badly damaged.

District - Talukas - Affected area (hectares)

Nashik-Nandgaon- 54

Dhule-Dhule- 220

Jalgaon-Chopda, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Amalner, Bhadgaon, Damgaon- 18,876

Jalna- Jafrabad, Bhokardan- 11,095

Akola- Murtijapur, Telhara- 17,069

Amravati- Dharani, Chikhaldara- 2,278

Buldhana- Buldhana, Khamgaon, Nandura, Jalgaon Jamod, Sangrampur, Lonar, Deulgaon Raja, Sindkhed Raja - 21,768

Washim- Three Talukas - 3,014

Yavatmal- 1 Taluka- 450

Total: 74,824