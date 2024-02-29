Maharashtra: Hailstorms and Unseasonal Rains Devastate Over 75,000 Hectares of Crop Land in Nine Districts
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 29, 2024 10:38 AM2024-02-29T10:38:24+5:302024-02-29T10:44:00+5:30
Pune: In the last two days, nine districts of north-central Maharashtra and west Vidarbha have been hit by heavy hailstorms and unseasonal rains. According to preliminary estimates, Rabi crops on 75,000 hectares have been damaged due to the hailstorm. Crops on 21,768 hectares in Buldhana district were the worst damaged. This is followed by Jalgaon district, where more than 18,000 hectares have been damaged. This has left the farmers in a quandary and there is a demand from the farmers that these crops should be assessed immediately. The districts of Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Jalna, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Washim and Yavatmal have been badly damaged due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. Damaged crops include wheat, gram, cotton, tur, oranges, sweet lime, and banana.
In Akola too, crops on 17,069 hectares have been damaged. Rabi crops on 11,095 hectares in Jalna district are said to have been badly damaged.
District - Talukas - Affected area (hectares)
Nashik-Nandgaon- 54
Dhule-Dhule- 220
Jalgaon-Chopda, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Amalner, Bhadgaon, Damgaon- 18,876
Jalna- Jafrabad, Bhokardan- 11,095
Akola- Murtijapur, Telhara- 17,069
Amravati- Dharani, Chikhaldara- 2,278
Buldhana- Buldhana, Khamgaon, Nandura, Jalgaon Jamod, Sangrampur, Lonar, Deulgaon Raja, Sindkhed Raja - 21,768
Washim- Three Talukas - 3,014
Yavatmal- 1 Taluka- 450
