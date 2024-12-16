Maharashtra Has Become Like Bihar, Says Miffed Shiv Sena MLA Vijay Shivtare On Cabinet Expansion

Under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's leadership, 39 MLAs were sworn in as ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Nagpur on Sunday. The MahaYuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction, surprised many by dropping some familiar faces, including Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Vijay Shivtare from Purandar. Displeased over being excluded, Shivtare openly criticized the government.

"Maharashtra has turned into Bihar, where regional balance has been ignored, and caste-based representation has taken precedence," Shivtare remarked sharply. He added, "I am not upset about being denied a ministerial post, but the conduct of the three MahaYuti leaders toward me has been unacceptable. They are not even willing to meet me. "When asked if he was promised a ministerial position after two and a half years, Shivtare firmly responded, "Even if offered, I will not accept it. We are not their servants," expressing his deep dissatisfaction.

On Sunday, 33 cabinet ministers and six ministers of state were sworn in, bringing the total number of ministers, including Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, to 42, with one post still vacant. During the grand ceremony on the Raj Bhavan lawns, Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers. Supporters cheered enthusiastically during each swearing-in. The cabinet includes 33 ministers—19 from the BJP, 11 from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and nine from Ajit Pawar's NCP faction. Among the ministers of state, three are from the BJP, two from the Shinde faction, and one from Ajit Pawar’s group.