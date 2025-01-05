Maharashtra Has Business-Friendly Govt, No Industries Have Left Recently, Says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, said that the state boasts a business-friendly government, noting that no industry has left the state in the recent past. Speaking after the conclusion of the two-day ‘Business Jatra’ in Thane, Shinde criticized the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, referring to it as a “lockdown government” that hindered progress.

“We are an industry-friendly government and will do anything for the growth of industries,” said Shinde, who became the CM in 2022 after his rebellion in Shiv Sena split the party and sunk the MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray.

In response to the opposition's allegations that several major projects have been redirected to Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted, "No industry has left Maharashtra recently, and we will ensure this does not happen." He highlighted several large-scale projects completed during his tenure as Chief Minister for two and a half years.

Eknath Shinde, who assumed office as Deputy Chief Minister following BJP's Devendra Fadnavis being appointed CM after the Mahayuti coalition's strong victory in the 2024 assembly elections, stated, “Earlier, I was CM, a common man. Now, as DCM, I am Dedicated to the Common Man.” The ruling Mahayuti coalition consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

