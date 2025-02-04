Maharashtra Heat Wave: Akola Hits 37.1 degrees Celsius; Experts Warn of Hotter Months Ahead

As the days grow longer and the nights shorter since Makar Sankranti, Akola residents are already feeling the increasing intensity of the sun. On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius. With the rising temperatures, warm clothes have been stowed away in cupboards, and fans are now being used as the heat begins to set in.

In early February, the afternoon heat is starting to feel intense, while the nights are chilly, leading to a rise in cases of cold, cough, and fever. The question on everyone's mind is: What will happen in March?

On Monday, Akola district recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius, and the temperature continues to rise day by day. With the mercury just touching 37.1°C, it’s already causing discomfort, leaving one to wonder what the coming months will bring. If temperatures continue to climb in March, there's little doubt that May and June will bring even more intense heat, making the summer months unbearable.

As the cold wave subsides and the heat begins to rise, the use of fans in homes has increased, with many finding it impossible to sleep without one even at night. In response to the growing heat, coolers are now appearing for sale in shops.

Looking at the maximum temperatures recorded in February over the past decade: