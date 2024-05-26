Maharashtra Heatwave: Sec 144 Imposed in Akola, After City Records 46°C

Over the past two days, Akola, situated in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, has emerged as the hottest city in the state, with temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday and Saturday, the city recorded maximum temperatures of 45.8 and 45.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, marking the highest temperatures experienced this month.The mercury has been on the rise across various parts of Vidarbha in recent days, with Akola experiencing maximum temperatures ranging from over 44 degrees Celsius to 45.8 degrees Celsius, as reported by the district administration.

To tackle the heatwave conditions anticipated in Akola, Collector Ajit Kumbhar has enforced Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) until May 31. This directive prohibits public gatherings in the area. The order stresses the importance of providing essential amenities such as fans, drinking water, and shelters for workers, along with adjusting the schedules of private coaching classes for students, to prevent heatstroke effectively. Additionally, it mandates that workers in the industrial sector should not work under direct sunlight. Establishments are required to ensure the provision of adequate shelters, cooling devices, drinking water, and first aid kits for their employees. The private coaching classes should be conducted up to 10 am and after 5 pm. If the classes are to be continued between 10 am and 5 pm, arrangements of fans, coolers should be made at the coaching centres.