Maharashtra: Heavy rain, strong winds damage 25 electric poles in Thane

Several electric poles were twisted or uprooted in Maharashtra’s Thane district due to heavy rains and strong winds on Thursday evening, state-owned power distribution company Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said.

A release by the MSEDCL said that a spell of heavy showers and gusty winds lashed Asangaon in Shahpur taluka. As many as 25 electric poles, including nine high-tension ones, and 38 km of electric wires were damaged. The damage to poles and transmission lines affected several transformers and disrupted the power supply in the area, it said. A total of 127 personnel worked round the clock and restored the supply, it added.

Over the past few days, several cities in the state have experienced pre-monsoon showers. However, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha regions are expected to endure heatwave conditions for the next three days. A yellow alert has been issued specifically for Vidarbha, urging residents to take necessary precautions against the heat. The meteorological department has advised people to safeguard themselves from high temperatures, particularly during the period between 11 am and 2 pm, when the maximum temperature is anticipated.