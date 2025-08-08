Maharashtra Hit and Run: Two Killed, Including Wife Of Former Zilla Parishad President, In Road Accident On Parbhani Highway

Two women were killed in a hit-and-run while out on their daily morning walk on the Parbhani-Gangakhed National Highway, near Daithana village, on Thursday morning. The deceased were identified as Pushpa Kachve (69), wife of former Zilla Parishad president Uttamrao Kachve, and Anjana Suresh Shisode (55), a resident of Daithana.

The incident occurred approximately 1.5 km from Malsonna Phata, under the jurisdiction of Daithana police station. According to sources, Uttamrao Kachve and his wife, Pushpa, had left for their routine morning walk, joined by Anjana Shisode. While Uttamrao walked slightly ahead, a speeding four-wheeler suddenly rammed into the two women from behind and fled the scene without stopping or offering help. Hearing a loud scream, Uttamrao turned back and saw both women lying motionless—Pushpa on the roadside and Anjana in the middle of the road.

Local youths and residents, including Ramkishan Kachve, Balasaheb Kachve, and Marotrao Kachve, immediately alerted Daithana police station. API Ashok Jaybhaye and PSI Vishal Suryawanshi rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem to the Civil Hospital in Parbhani.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver, and further investigation is underway. This highway stretch, popular among locals for morning walks, has witnessed multiple accidents in the past. Residents allege that streetlights along the route have been non-functional for several days, making it perilously dark in the early hours. They have now renewed their demand for safety measures, including functioning streetlights and better policing, to prevent further tragedies. Pushpa Kachve is survived by her husband, a daughter, four sons, and grandchildren. Anjana Shisode is survived by her husband, a son, a daughter, and grandchildren.