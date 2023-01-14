Maharashtra: Hoax call about terror attack sends Pune Police into tizzy

Security was tightened at the Pune railway station after the police control room here received a call informing about a possible terrorist attack, but it turned out to be a hoax.

The caller, who was traced and detained, allegedly made the call in a fit of anger after he had had a spat with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on a train, he said. The call was received late Friday evening.

The call was received late Friday evening. Following the call, the security at the Pune railway station was beefed up and a search was conducted but nothing suspicious was found. The man who had made the call was traced in Katraj area,'' the police official said. A case would be registered against the man, he added.