Maharashtra: Home Ministry Adds More CCTV Cameras, Allow Cashless Transactions for Prisoners

Mumbai: CCTV cameras are being installed in the state's jails to monitor every movement for the security of the jail. On Saturday, surveillance cameras were installed in Mumbai, Pune, Kalyan, and Amravati Nagpur jails. Along with the protection of CCTV, the canteen facility will also be cashless. The prison department is making efforts to ensure that inmates can buy clothes and essential items, including food items, from the canteen only biometrically. As many as 320 cameras have been installed in Mumbai's Arthur Road and 90 in Byculla jail.

There are a total of 64 jails in Maharashtra, including nine central jails, one for women and 28 in districts, and 19 in open jails. In Maharashtra, there are 26,243 prisoners, both men and women, in central jails. In the first phase, CCTV cameras have been installed in Mumbai's Arthur Road, Byculla jail, Yerawada, Kalyan, and Amravati Nagpur jails to modernize and strengthen the security arrangements in the jail.

CCTV cameras will be installed in the remaining 44 jails in the state next year. On the other hand, efforts are on to make all facilities in the jail cashless.

As a result, relatives of prisoners will not have to resort to post to send money. They can send money online. It will be deposited directly into the prisoner's account. Further, the money received from the relatives as well as the money earned from employment will be credited to his respective account

How many cameras?

Nashik Road Central Jail (941), Juvenile Correctional Home Nashik (86), Latur District Jail (460), Jalna District Jail (399), Dhule District Jail (331), Nandurbar District Jail (365), Sindhudurg District Jail (365), Gadchiroli Open Jail (434), Thane Central Jail (247), Taloja Central Jail (244)

Yerawada Central Jail (812 ), Mumbai Central Jail (320), Kalyan District Jail (270), Byculla District Jail (90), Amravati Central Jail (106), Nagpur Central Jail (796).

"Soon, the canteen facility for prisoners will also be started in a cashless manner. This will enable relatives of prisoners to make online payments and inmates of the jail will be able to take what they need in a cashless manner. To develop the prison industry, each industry will be modernized and the inmates will be guided in this regard."

- Amitabh Gupta, Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services