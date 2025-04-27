Maharashtra Honor Killing Horror: Retired PSI Guns Down Daughter in a Wedding Ceremony At Chopda

In a horrifying incident that has shaken Chopda city in Jalgaon district, a retired Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), Kiran Mangle, opened fire on his own daughter and son-in-law at a wedding ceremony late Saturday night. The daughter, Trupti Mangle, died on the spot, while her husband Avinash Wagh sustained serious injuries. The firing took place amidst the wedding celebrations, sending shockwaves among the attendees. Enraged guests retaliated and assaulted the retired officer, leaving him critically injured. This brutal case of honor killing has left the entire city of Chopda under a cloud of fear and disbelief.

Trupti Mangle had married Avinash Wagh a year ago against her father’s wishes, choosing love over parental approval. After their marriage, the couple had settled in Pune and were reportedly living a happy life. On Saturday, they returned to Chopda to attend a family wedding. Upon learning about their presence, Kiran Mangle arrived at the wedding venue around 10:15 PM armed with his licensed gun. In a fit of rage, he fired multiple rounds at his daughter and son-in-law without hesitation. Trupti succumbed immediately to the bullet wounds, while Avinash collapsed with severe injuries.

The chilling incident unfolded in front of dozens of stunned wedding guests. Eyewitnesses reported that panic and chaos erupted as shots rang out inside the wedding hall. According to preliminary reports, one more woman was also injured in the crossfire. After the attack, a furious crowd overpowered Kiran Mangle, beating him severely before the police intervened. Both Kiran and Avinash were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jalgaon. While Avinash remains critical, Kiran is also battling for his life under police custody, ensuring he does not escape the consequences of his monstrous actions.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Maheshwar Reddy immediately visited the crime scene to take stock of the situation. The police have launched a thorough investigation and are treating the case as an act of honor killing. The tragic event has sparked outrage and fear across Chopda, with locals demanding the strictest possible action against those who attempt to justify violence in the name of "honor." This gruesome killing has exposed the deep-rooted social prejudices that continue to claim innocent lives, reminding everyone of the urgent need to change mindsets and protect personal freedoms.