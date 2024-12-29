Maharashtra Horror: Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Wife on Fire Over Birth of Third Daughter

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Parbhani district when a 32-year-old man, Kundlik Uttam Kale, allegedly set his wife on fire after an argument about the birth of their third daughter. According to the police, the victim, identified as Maina, had long been subjected to abuse and taunts from her husband for giving birth to daughters instead of a son.

On the night of December 28, during another heated argument, Kale reportedly poured petrol on his wife and set her ablaze. Maina, severely burned, ran out of the house screaming for help, and local residents attempted to extinguish the flames. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Maina's sister informed the police about the abusive behavior of the accused and the history of violence in the relationship. Kundlik Kale was arrested on charges of murder, and an investigation is underway. The tragic incident took place in Gangakhed Naka, located 520 kilometers from Mumbai.