Maharashtra HSC Exam 2024: 15 Lakh Students from the State to Appear for Exams

Pune: As many as 15,13,909 students from 10,497 junior colleges in the state have registered for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) examination. This includes 8,21,450 male students and 6,92,424 female students. The exam will be conducted at 3,320 main centers in the state.



The class 12 exams will be held from February 21 to March 19, 2024. The examinations will be conducted by nine zonal boards of the state board namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

7.5 lakh science students to appear for the exam



There are 7,60,46 students from the science stream, 3,81,982 in the arts stream, 3,29,905 in the commerce stream, 37,226 in vocational and 4,750 in technical science, state board president Sharad Gosavi and secretary Anuradha Oak said at a press conference.