Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Konkan division achieves highest pass percentage

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the class 12 results. The Konkan division achieved the highest pass percentage of 96 per cent, while Mumbai recorded the lowest pass percentage of 88.13 per cent. Pune division secured a pass percentage of 93.34 per cent. Pune has obtained the second position in terms of overall result percentage in the state.

The official website of the board will make the exam results available online starting from 2 pm. The examination was conducted across nine divisions, including Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. A total of 14,28,191 students from all over the state had registered for the class 12 exams. Among them, 14,16,371 students appeared for the exam, and 12,92,468 students successfully passed. The overall pass percentage stands at 91.25.