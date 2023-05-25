Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Steps to download your scorecard

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 Maharashtra results today on May 25, at 2 pm, as stated in the latest announcement by the board.

Approximately 1.4 million students appeared for the HSC examination, which took place between February 21 and March 21, 2023. The exams were conducted across the state in 5,033 examination centres, catering to students from all three streams - arts, science, and commerce.

Follow these steps to download the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: