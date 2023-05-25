Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Steps to download your scorecard
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 25, 2023 12:17 PM 2023-05-25T12:17:57+5:30 2023-05-25T12:25:34+5:30
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 Maharashtra results today on May 25, at 2 pm, as stated in the latest announcement by the board.
Approximately 1.4 million students appeared for the HSC examination, which took place between February 21 and March 21, 2023. The exams were conducted across the state in 5,033 examination centres, catering to students from all three streams - arts, science, and commerce.
Follow these steps to download the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023:
- Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 or Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 link.
- In the newly opened tab enter the required details like roll number, date of birth.
- Click on Submit and your Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on your screen.
- Download your result and take a printout for future reference.