Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Science stream shines with 96.09% pass percentage

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Class 12 Maharashtra results today, May 25, at 11 am. Students will be able to access their scorecards starting from 2 pm. Among this year's class 12 results, the science stream emerged with the highest pass percentage of 96.09 percent, whereas the arts stream reported the lowest performance.

In the science stream, a total of 6,49,754 students appeared for the exam, out of which 6,24,363 students successfully passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 96.09. Moving on to the arts stream, 3,87,285 students appeared for the exam, and 2,25,545 students passed, yielding a pass percentage of 84.05. For the commerce stream, 3,35,804 students appeared, and 3,03,656 students cleared the exam, achieving a pass percentage of 90.42.

Here's how all the streams performed: