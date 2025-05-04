Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: Class 12 Results to Be Announced on May 5 at 1 PM

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examinations will be declared on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 1 PM. Students will be able to access their results online through the board’s official website and other designated result portals.

This year, the HSC written exams were conducted between February 11 and March 11, 2025, with practical exams held earlier from January 24 to February 10. A total of approximately 8.1 lakh male, 6.9 lakh female, and 37 transgender students had registered for the examination.

The board has confirmed that all preparations for the result declaration are complete. The exams were held across nine divisional boards: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

A press conference will be held prior to the online release of the results, where the board will present overall performance statistics, division-wise pass percentages, and other important data.

Students can check their results by visiting the official MSBSHSE website — mahahsscboard.in — and entering their roll number and password as mentioned on their admit cards.