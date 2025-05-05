Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE to Announce Class 12 Results Today at mahahsscboard.in - Check Timing

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the class 12th result today (May 5) at its official website at mahahsscboard.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Students who have appeared for the HSC exam can view their results online at 1 PM on Monday. The Maharashtra HSC results Marksheet can also be downloaded and viewed on the DigiLocker application and on the website at results.digilocker.gov.in.

The Maharashtra board is expected to hold a press conference at 1 PM before declaring the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)results. The HSC examination was conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2025. Over 15 lakh students, including 8,10,348 boys and 6,94,652 girls, appeared for the examination.

How to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2025

1. Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

2. Search and click on the HSC result link.

3. Enter your seat or roll number and mother's name.

4. Click on submit to view the result.

Students those whore are not satisfied with their result can apply for reverification of marks for compulsory subjects and revaluation of the answer papers. The online application will be available from May 6 to May 20, 2025, on the payment of a fee.