Maharashtra HSC result declared, 91.25% students pass

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday declared the Class 12th/Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results with overall passing percentage in Maharashtra at 91.25%. The exam was conducted for 154 subjects in Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational faculties.

This year the overall pass percentage is 91.25 percent. The overall pass percentage of girls is 93.73 percent and boys is 89.14 percent. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the Maharashtra 12th board examination.

The Class 12 board examination started on February 21 and ended on May 21, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. This year around 14 lakh candidates appeared for Maharashtra HSC board examination this year.

