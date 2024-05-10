Maharashtra: Hundreds of Voter ID Cards Found Abandoned in Garbage in Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency (Watch Video)

A shocking video emerged on Friday, revealing hundreds of voter ID cards found abandoned in garbage in Maharashtra's Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. This discovery occurred on May 10, just ahead of the Lok Sabha election's fourth phase, scheduled to take place on May 13.

In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by news agency ANI, the voting cards are seen being discarded near a roadside garbage bin. The video has now gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern among voters and the state's people.

Voter IDs Found in Garbage Dumping Site

#WATCH | Jalna, Maharashtra | Voter cards found in the garbage, investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/YB8yqH1jOL — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024

An investigation is currently underway to identify the individuals depicted in the cards based on their photos, names, and addresses. However, questions have arisen regarding the authenticity of these voting cards—are they real or fake? Additionally, there is uncertainty about whether these individuals will be permitted to vote.