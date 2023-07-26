Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert for Ratnagiri district on July 27

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, and Orange alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts on July 27.

Konkan region of the state has experienced heavy rainfall, with Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts being severely affected. Continuous downpours over the past few days have caused rivers to rise beyond the danger level.

Since last night, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar have been experiencing heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging in several areas and occurrences of landslides and building collapses. The meteorological department has raised a red alert for Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa as a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified today.