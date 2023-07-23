Maharashtra: IMD predicts moderate rain in 6 districts for next 3-4 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted moderate spells of rain to likely occur at isolated places of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad districts during the next 3-4 hours. IMD Mumbai said, "Nowcast warning issued at 13.00 Hrs. Moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad during the next 3-4 hours."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Sunday. The weather department also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for tomorrow. As the city continues to witness severe rainfall in past two-three days, Mumbai registered its wettest day of the year on Saturday. The daily quota of rain surpassed the 200-mark on July 22.The IMD recorded 203.7 mm of rain in its Santacruz observatory in past 24-hours, whereas the coastal observatory recorded 103 mm of rain at Colaba in past twenty four hours.