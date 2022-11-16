Maharashtra: Income-tax dept conducts searches at Metropolis Healthcare in Mumbai

The Income-tax department conducted searches at the premises of Mumbai-based Metropolis Healthcare that runs medical diagnostic centres as part of a tax evasion investigation.

The locations of the company in Mumbai are being covered, they said. A response from the company is awaited. The company is a prominent player in the medical tests and diagnostics business domain, PTI reported.

Last week, the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹40.5 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a profit after tax of ₹58.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations fell marginally to ₹300.3 crore during the period under review from ₹302.6 crore a year ago. In a statement, Metropolis Healthcare said its wellness revenue during the quarter increased by 40 per cent year-on-year to ₹33 crore. Specialised tests contributed 40 per cent to the non-Covid revenue during Q2, it had added.